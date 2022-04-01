Abducted CCC Member Found

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri|Citizens’ Coalition For Change member, Fidelis Murazvu, who was abducted by State security agents in Chivi on Wednesday, has been found.

Murazvu was absucted by government agents in Chivi for wearing a CCC t-shirt.

According to CCC Masvingo Youth Assembly, Murazvu was released following frantic efforts to locate him.

See statement below:

“Murazvu Fidelis who was forcibly taken by the #CIO in Chivi yesterday 4 wearing

@CCCZimbabwe

regalia was released after an alarm was raised.

The gang was led by one Mangezi & Kunze. Such actions in the run up to 2023 plebiscite undermines the credibility of polls.”

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...