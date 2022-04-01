Abducted CCC Member Found
1 April 2022
Tinashe Sambiri|Citizens’ Coalition For Change member, Fidelis Murazvu, who was abducted by State security agents in Chivi on Wednesday, has been found.
Murazvu was absucted by government agents in Chivi for wearing a CCC t-shirt.
According to CCC Masvingo Youth Assembly, Murazvu was released following frantic efforts to locate him.
See statement below:
“Murazvu Fidelis who was forcibly taken by the #CIO in Chivi yesterday 4 wearing
@CCCZimbabwe
regalia was released after an alarm was raised.
The gang was led by one Mangezi & Kunze. Such actions in the run up to 2023 plebiscite undermines the credibility of polls.”