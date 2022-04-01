Divorce Club On The Cards

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- Zambia and Zimbabwe were once a single country known as the Federation of Rhodesia and Nyasaland, also known as the Central African Federation or CAF.

This was a colonial federation that consisted of three southern African territories: the self-governing British colony of Southern Rhodesia and the British protectorates of Northern Rhodesia and Nyasaland. Zimbabwe and Zambia are United by history, culture and blood.

It comes as no surprise that Zimbabwe and Zambia are coming together in the film industry to host one of the most controversial and exciting Television programs in the region.

The Divorce Club is a television series which was created by David Kazadi of Kazadi Media and Hot TV in Zambia.

The Divorce club became an instant hit amongst the Zambian population as it is a real life series, which captures modern day life and love stories in an entertaining and nerve wrecking manner.

Kazadi Media is now bringing the Divorce club into Zimbabwe, through a synergistic partnership between Kazadi Media from Zambia and Sibusiso Media which operates in Zimbabwe and South Africa. The project is set to be sponsored by financial services giant Mumba Money who recently launched their brand in Zambia.

David Kazadi said “We are excited to cement the people to people relations through telling our love stories and seeing life and love from both Zambian and Zimbabwean eyes.”

Kuzivakwashe Mtandiro the Chief Operations Officer of Sibusiso Media said “Zimbabwe and Zambia have a combined audience of 33 Million viewers and if we can capture 25% of those figures we would have unlocked massive potential for advertisers , sponsors and the media world at large.”

She added that “Zimbabwe and Zambia have a shared history and we are related by the blood of the armed struggle that we endured to attain political independence and now we depend on each other to attain economic independence and we do hope that this collaboration with Kazadi Media will unlock doors for greater cooperation between the two countries.”

Meanwhile , sources have indicated that there are high level talks with a Zimbabwean broadcaster to flight The Divorce club in Zimbabwe.

Click the link below to watch a trailer of the Divorce Club

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...