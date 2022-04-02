2022 FIFA World Cup Draw
2 April 2022
The draw for the FIFA 2022 World Cup has been conducted.
The tournament will happen from 21 November – 18 Decemberin Qatar.
Here is the full draw:
Group A
Qatar
Netherlands
Senegal
Ecuador
Group B
England
Iran
USA
Scotland/Wales/Ukraine
Group C
Argentina
Mexico
Poland
Saudi Arabia
Group D
France
Denmark
Tunisia
UAE/Australia/Peru
Group E
Spain
Germany
Japan
Costa Rica / New Zealand
Group F
Belgium
Croatia
Morocco
Canada
Group G
Brazil
Serbia
Switzerland
Cameroon
Group H
Portugal
Ghana
Uruguay
Korea Republic- Soccer24 Zimbabwe