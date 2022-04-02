Mwonzora’s MDC T Reduced To A Toddler

These recently held by-election have grossly exposed President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s created official opposition which he tried to install without following an electoral process.

By Leonard Koni- The gross manipulation by Zanu PF to destroy what the people have endured to built is now on public domain. The people have rejected Zanu-PF’s puppet masquaranding as the official opposition party in Zimbabwe.

Now the Zimbabwe’s smaller opposition party MDC-T/MDC Alliance led by Mr Douglas Mwonzora has received a rude awakening and performed dismally in these last held critical by-elections which he ironically caused by recalling members of parliament and councillors.

Mwonzora and Zanu PF previously laughed at Nelson Chamisa calling him a cry baby who was partyless and without any place to conduct his business from. They forgot to realise that Chamisa is a crowd puller.

Mwonzora started showing signs and symptoms of political sterile and menopause in 2020. His MDC-T party is going extinct as it got a single digit across the country.

However there were some voters from MDC-T who caused voter apathy and remained neutral. They did not bother to cast their vote and felt duped and conned by the likes of Mwonzora, Komichi and Mudzuri into believing that they were a strong political outfit. Come 2023 they will vote for Citizens Coalition for Change.

What an appetiser it was? This election has also been used as a barometer to measure the performance of two political parties Citizens Coalition for Change and Zanu-PF readiness in 2023 harmonised elections.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission will again be tested whether they will be ready to produce a free and fair election.

Zanu-PF wanted to sweep all these by elections to prove a point that Emmerson Mnangagwa is the best foot forward but this has worsened and dented his chances of winning in next year’s harmonised elections. Zanu-PF is slowly being dismantled.

This is time to have a minute of silence in remembrance of the former labour party MDC- T which gave sleepless nights to Zanu PF for the past 22 years. It was born on the 1st of September 1999 and buried on Saturday 26 March 2022.

This was a pride of many democratic Zimbabweans but died a painful and shameful death after being sold to a poor aging revolutionary party.

