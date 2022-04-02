ZINARA Hikes Toll Gate Fees

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| The Zimbabwe National Road Authority (ZINARA) has hiked tollgate fees in local currency terms from ZWL$220 to ZWL$300 with effect from 4 April 2022.

The revised prices will see mini buses paying ZWL$450 while buses will pay ZWL$600.

Heavy vehicles and haulage trucks will pay ZWL$730 and ZWL$1450 respectively.

Those paying in foreign currency will continue to pay the same amounts gazetted before which is US$2 for light motor vehicles, US$3 for minibuses and US$4 and US$5 buses and heavy vehicles respectively.

Below is the ZINARA revised schedule;

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...