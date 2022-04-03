ZimEye
HE President @edmnangagwa has gone to Mozambique for a three-day State visit . The visit is intended to upgrade relations between the two countries from a Joint Permanent Commission of Cooperation to a Bi-National Commission (BNC).🇿🇼🇲🇿#Engagement pic.twitter.com/ApPOnWGN5I— Ministry of Information, Publicity & Broadcasting (@InfoMinZW) April 3, 2022
HE President @edmnangagwa has gone to Mozambique for a three-day State visit . The visit is intended to upgrade relations between the two countries from a Joint Permanent Commission of Cooperation to a Bi-National Commission (BNC).🇿🇼🇲🇿#Engagement pic.twitter.com/ApPOnWGN5I
H.E. President @edmnangagwa leaves Harare for Maputo, Mozambique for a four-day state visit. pic.twitter.com/j2PrxwwGZo
— Presidential Communications Zimbabwe 🇿🇼 (@DeptCommsZW) April 3, 2022
H.E. President @edmnangagwa leaves Harare for Maputo, Mozambique for a four-day state visit. pic.twitter.com/j2PrxwwGZo