Harvest House Violence Escalates As Another Member Is Attacked And Injured

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| An MDC-T member Celine Nyakutsikwa has confirmed being violently attacked at Harvest House for speaking out Post by elections about the their movement’s poor showing.

Harare provincial chairperson and Epworth candidate Zivai Mhetu was on Friday barred from entering Harvest House by party thugs after publicly declaring that the party was rejected by the people.

MDC-T performed dismally in the just ended by elections with the party failing to win a single seat or council election in what has destabilised the movement.

Below is Nyakutsikwa’s full statement;

Good afternoon MDC Cadres.

Today I went to Harvest house around 11am , As i walked in, in front of me there was the Party National Chairman Sen.Morgen Komichi who was going to his office.. I walked up the stairs towards 5th floor, I was RUDELY and VIOLENTLY approached by one Getrude who is a security personnel of the party. I do not know what gave this woman the right to lay her hands on me? She manhandled me before pushing me down the stairs of 5th floor resulting in me suffering a sprain in my right leg.

She reiterated that I was not allowed to get into that building together with the likes of Chiposi and Magaisa…

I immediately went to REPORT the ASSAULT case to the police at Harare Central and the docket was opened against this hooligan in question.

After the report,the police went to HH in search of this Getrude person but they were denied entry into the building by some unruly thugs manning the entrance to the building. She was still inside hiding from the long arm of the law, unfortunately it is too long for her to succeed in hiding forever. It will soon catch up with her today or tomorrow.

As I write this, I’m currently at Pariranyatya hospital having my leg checked by a Doctor as advised by the Police who gave me Request for Medical Report form

Violence in all forms should never be tolerated. I would like to urge all victims of such barbaric acts to always report such cases to the police rather than suffer in silence.

Below and in red is a photograph of the hooligan.

Im in so much pain.

Celine E Nyakutsikwa.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...