NRZ Foreman Dies At Work

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- A National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) employee died after a load of steel bars fell on him at the company’s mechanical engineering workshop.

The now-deceased, Nelson Chiname, was the company’s acting blacksmith foreman.

It was reported that Chiname didn’t even touch the trusses, where the steel bars were staked. They just collapsed, probably due to wear from rust. Another source was quoted as saying:

Chiname’s death was an accident, but inspectors should have picked out this safety glitch.

Last time, about three years back, an electrical attachee also lost his life after a pole collapsed. Our old metal structures are risky.

If one is to ask about periodic inspections, the response is no good.

NRZ acting spokesperson Martin Banda confirmed the accident. He promised to release more details later.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...