Campaings for the by-elections have already started here in Kariba ward3. Our teams are going streetBYstreet houseBYhouse canvassing. People were angered by the illegal recalls of their councillors & cannot wait to vote them back. Until Victory #NgaapindeHakeMukomana @hwendec pic.twitter.com/S8VYbJGIst
— CCC Kariba (@ccckariba) April 3, 2022
