Mnangagwa Says Kasukuwere Surrounded By God’s Powerful Anointing

Spread the love

By Dorrothy Moyo | A video has emerged of the ZANU PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa saying that his enemy Saviour Kasukuwere has got God’s mighty anointing protecting him.

The two do not see eye to eye since the day Mnangagwa took over power in coup against the late President Robert Mugabe.

Kasukuwere, as a result, is now a diasporan, continuing his career in South Africa.

In the footage, embedded below, Mnangagwa is heard at a rally announcing that Kasukuwere has “ruzhowa” on and around his head. He then swings his fingers in the air to illustrate the protection he alleges the creator has put on Tyson, as he is fondly titled.

Some ZANU PF members allege that this is a sign that Kasukuwere is the only person who is capable of replacing Mnangagwa. WHAT DO YOU THINK? VIDEO BELOW…

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...