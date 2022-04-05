“CCC Will Blunder From Pillar To Post”

By Nomusa Garikai- “We have a situation where a snake sneaked into the house, swallowed all the kids and when we attempted to kill it, we did not finish it off … And now we want it to be part of the family. No. You can’t bandage a snake because when it heals it will bite you,” said Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) interim chairperson Tabitha Khumalo.

“It’s frightening to hear some people suggesting that we should form a coalition with Mwonzora before the next elections. We are where we are today because of Mwonzora and Thokozani Khupe. We can’t work with such people. People rejected them long back, they rejected them in the recent by-elections and continue rejecting them right now,” she said

Since the March 2020 High Court ruling declaring Chamisa’s seizure of power in 2018 unconstitutional, MDC A has faced many trials and tribulations, and, worst of all, has failed to hold the rampaging Zanu PF regime to account on such matters as looting covid 19 aid, at least. Still, it is rich to blame Khupe and Mwonzora for this, calling them snakes, when it is clear Chamisa was the culprit.

Indeed, it MDC/CCC leaders’ corrupt and breath-taking incompetence that has always got the better of them making them fail to be objective and decisive even when the situation demanded it.

The greatest individual and collective failure of the MDC/CCC leaders was failing to implement even one meaningful democratic reform during the 2008 to 2013 GNU. All the parties’ big guns Morgan Tsvangirai, Thokozani Khupe, Nelson Chamisa, Tendai Biti, Douglas Mwonzora, David Coltart, Welshman Ncube, Tabitha Khumalo, etc., etc. where all in the GNU. For five years of the GNU not even one of them had the common sense to propose one reform!

It was USA ambassador to Zimbabwe 2004 to 2007, Chris Dell, who said in a leaked cable back to Washington that Morgan Tsvangirai was “a flawed and indecisive character who would become an albatross round the nation’s neck if he ever got into power!” He could have said the same about the wildebeest empty heads around Tsvangirai.

Tsvangirai and company did get into power, the GNU, and, as noted above, they proved utterly useless. MDC/CCC has remained the country’s main opposition party and has blundered from pillar to post.

“My brother Mnangagwa has done me a great favour by taking away the bad apples!” boasted Nelson Chamisa when he launched CCC in January 2022. If wishes were horses, the poor would win every horse-race!

Even if CCC does not take back Khupe and Mwonzora, the snakes, or Saviur Kasukuwere, Professor Jonathan Moyo and the other G40 leaders (Chamisa is so desperate to win, he will take anyone even Zanu PF thugs); CCC will still blunder from pillar to post because there is plenty of deadwood in the party from the GNU days including Chamisa himself.

Yes, the 26 March 2023 by elections results shows the people of Zimbabwe support CCC and have rejected Douglas Mwonzora and his MDC-T lot. Chamisa and company want the world to believe the elections result is proof he and his team are competent.

The truth is most of the people who voted for CCC have no clue what the 2008 GNU was about much less that Chamisa and company sold out big time. And the few who know MDC leaders sold out for them out of desperation; they are hoping against reason that CCC will deliver, finally, the democratic change the nation has been dying for decades now. Hardly a resounding endorsement of CCC’s competence!

What we can be certain of is that CCC will blunder from pillar to post, Chamisa and company are participating in the 2023 elections with no reforms in place. And Zanu PF will rig the elections and win and by participating CCC will give Zanu PF legitimacy. Even if CCC was to win the 2023 elections, they will NOT implement any meaningful democratic reforms; they are incompetent to implement the reforms but smart enough to know the excessive dictatorial powers will work in their favour.

The people of Zimbabwe have risked live and limb to elect MDC/CCC into office on the understanding they will implement the democratic reform and end the Zanu PF dictatorship. They have not only failed to implement even one reform but worse still they are now participating in flawed elections to give Zanu PF legitimacy and perpetuate the dictatorship.

Ambassador Dell was right, MDC/CCC leaders are now an “albatross round the nation’s neck”!

“CCC can’t work with Mwonzora and Khupe, snakes!” Whatever the two have done, it is nothing compared to the MDC leaders’ treasonous betrayal of failing to implement ever one democratic reform in 22 years, 5 of which in the GNU. The overwhelming majority of the corrupt and incompetent GNU are in the CCC already; he/she who did not sell out during the GNU must cast the first stone!

