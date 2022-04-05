Inter Africa Accident Claims One Life

ONE person died and 22 others were injured in a road accident involving an Inter Africa bus which occurred in Norton along the Harare-Bulawayo highway this Tuesday morning.

An Inter Africa bus carrying 85 passengers was involved in an accident this Tuesday morning in Norton, killing one person.

ZRP spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident saying one person died and 22 others were injured.

“A road traffic accident occurred at the 30km peg along Harare-Bulawayo road in Norton this morning when an Inter African bus overturned.

It’s not clear what actually happened, we will release more information soon but we confirm one person died and 22 were injured and the bus had 58 passengers.

Police are still investigating the cause of the accident.

-State Media

