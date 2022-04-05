Manhunt For Man Who Ran Away From His US$3k Hotel Bill

Deon Hinze

By A Correspondent- A Harare Lodge is on a hunt for a man who blew and fled without paying a staggering US$3 000 hotel bill.

Thirty-two year old Deon Marvin Hinze went to Amanzi Lodge in Harare with his friends and they tagged along a few girls that they desperately wanted to impress.

At the lodge, they ran up an exorbitantly high bill in the region of US$3 000. The tab was spent on food, beverages and a spa treatment for the ladies, Deon and his friends had brought along.

