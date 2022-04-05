MDC-T Says It Has Not Fired Chiposi

By A Correspondent| The opposition MDC-T has refuted claims that it has dismissed its Harare provincial spokesperson Fungai Chiposi saying there is no party position against his party membership.

Posting on Twitter in response to Chiposi’s earlier message announcing that he is walking away from the party, national spokesperson Witness Dube said the incident that happened at the National Council will be dealt with by the relevant party organs.

“I have just gotten off 15mins of the phone with my long time colleague @FungaiChiposi to explain that there is no party position against his membership. What he is alleging happened at the NC remains an INCIDENT that will be properly dealt with by the relevant party organs,” said Dube.

Following its dismal showing in the recently held by-elections, MDC-T leadership has engaged a vindictive gear and suspended its Epworth parliamentary candidate Zivai Mhetu and Chiposi for speaking out against party leadership.

