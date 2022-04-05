Standoff Halts Zimsec Results Release

By A Correspondent- A standoff between markers and the Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council (Zimsec) has resulted in the examination board failing to release the 2021 Ordinary and Advanced Level results in time.

In previous years, Zimsec would release results in February, giving prospective “A” Level pupils time to enrol and learn for at least a month.

However, the first term ends on Thursday, with both “O” and “A” Level results for 2021 yet

to be released, affecting for high schools and universities plans.

Scores of markers boycotted marking of examinations midway after Zimsec failed to pay agreed allowances.

The delay in releasing the results has resulted in “O” Level pupils failing to enrol for Form 5 classes for the first term.

It has also seen some pupils awaiting “A” Level results failing to enrol with tertiary institutions such as the Zimbabwe Open University during the March intake window, while others like the Midlands State University have been forced to defer their intakes.

Zimsec spokesperson Nicholette Dlamini yesterday blamed the COVID-19 pandemic for causing a shift in the normal calendar of the marking and release of the examination results.

She said the board would release the results “soon”, but failed to provide the exact date.

“The year 2019 was the last year we had the normal school year. This is 2022 that we are now having a normal school year. If you look at 2021, the first term started in March and last year, the results came on April 23 and we haven’t reached the date,” Dlamini said.

