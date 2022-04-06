Bulawayo Woman Murders Daughter, Commits Suicide

By A 23-year-old woman and her nine-year-old daughter were found dead at their home in a suspected suicide case.

In their Twitter page, the police said the woman and the girl are suspected to have consumed insecticide.

“The ZRP is investigating a suspected suicide case which occurred on 30 March in Kensington area, Bulawayo, where bodies of a woman (23) and her daughter (9) were found lying on a bed in a locked room with froth coming from their mouths.

“The room was locked from inside and a 100ml bottle of Diazon 30EC insecticide was recovered beside the bodies,” the police said.

