Mandatory Covid-19 Tests For Those Attending Independence Day Celebrations

By A Correspondent- All people who will attend the main 20 celebrations to be held at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo will be tested for the coronavirus.

Bulawayo City Council director of health services Edwin Sibanda said they will test everyone entering the stadium while all the other COVID-19 protocols will be observed at the event. Said, Dr Sibanda:

All attendees will be tested, and all COVID-19 protocols will be observed. Vaccination is available at all clinics and central hospitals for free and QR codes on vaccination cards are being activated at the Tower Block.

Day is on 18 April and this year the country celebrates 42 years of freedom and black majority rule.

Barbourfields Stadium will become the first venue outside Harare to host the main Independence Day celebrations since 1980.

Meanwhile, the celebrations will include a football match between perennial rivals Highlanders and Dynamos, and later, members of the public will be treated to a music gala.-statemedia

