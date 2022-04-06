ZRP Recovers Stolen Vehicle

By A Correspondent- The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has announced the recovery of a vehicle that had been stolen on the 3rd of this month in Mbare.

Police say the victim parked his silver Corolla Crystallite vehicle AEP 9435 while going into a barbershop in Mbare and left the keys in the ignition. The incident happened at about 1540 hours.

The police in a statement said:

Police later recovered the vehicle at George Stark High School with some missing car accessories which include a car radio, speakers, battery and a Samsung cellphone.

ZRP Hwange recorded a case of theft of a white Toyota Hilux Revo vehicle (AFF 8145) at Sino Hydro, Hwange the 1st of April 2022. The vehicle was allegedly stolen by an unidentified suspect who impersonated a company employee.

In another case, on the 2nd of this month, at about 2300 hours, a 35-year-old motorist lost his Toyota Runx Vehicle ACN 6920 to an unknown suspect near Pamuzinda, Harare, after he parked the vehicle along the road to relieve himself while the engine was running.

Similarly, on the same day at about 2300 hrs, a Harare man (37) lost a white Nissan Tiida vehicle AFB 1746 after parking along the road for recess along Tynwald Drive. The unidentified passenger whom he had picked along Harare-Bulawayo Road jumped onto the steering and drove away.

