Canada Chief Justice Appoints Zimbabwean Wiri Kapurura Toronto Judge

When Zimbabwean lawyer now a judge, Wiriranai Kapurura, fled Zimbabwe and arrived in Canada in 2006, the last thing on his mind was to go back to the legal profession. Fast forward 16 years later, Canada’s Provincial Chief Justice has assigned the barrister to preside over the High Court of Toronto.

Chief Justice Lise Maisonneuve has assigned Justice Kapurura to Toronto.

Justice Wiriranai Kapurura (40) was called to the bar in 2009. His firm, Kapurura Law Office, serves marginalized and vulnerable community members in family and child protection law. Justice Kapurura conducted motions and trials for victims of domestic violence and individuals with mental health challenges. He also worked at the Office of the Children’s Lawyer, interviewing and representing children in Ontario. As duty counsel, he assisted self-represented litigants with their appearances in domestic and child welfare court.

A citation further states that Justice Kapurura volunteers at Don Valley Community Legal Services, helping low-income individuals prepare documents such as OSAP and income verification affidavits and notarizations.

He participates in fundraising campaigns to help the Karanda Mission Hospital in Zimbabwe purchase medication and medical equipment. He is also involved with the Zim-Ontario Information Networking Association, assisting people of Zimbabwean heritage in Ontario with legal information, networking and referrals for counselling services. – OBA/Agencies/Additional Reporting

