Kaitano Tembo Speaks On McCarthy Move To SuperSport United

SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo has responded to media reports claiming that Benni McCarthy is wanted by the club.

The former Dynamos defender’s future at the Pretoria-based club appears to be uncertain, with South African publication Far Post claiming yesterday that the Stanley Matthews-led hierarchy is considering roping in McCarthy.

Tembo said he is not losing sleep over the issue, as it is just speculation which he has no control over.

“I’m not in control of that, all I have to do is to focus on the job at hand. That’s the only important thing to me,” Tembo said.

“What is being said out there has nothing to do with me, and [yes] anything can happen in football, so it’s normal, it happens.

“As long as I’m here, I will keep on giving my best. That’s all I can do,” he added.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

