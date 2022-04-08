Mnangagwa Gold Front Man Sworn In

By- Twenty three Harare councillors, including President Emmerson Mnangagwa’ Gold dealer, Scott Sakupwanya, have taken the oath of office.

The swearing-in of the councillors took place yesterday at Town House.

After the swearing-in ceremony, Citizens Coalition for Change’s Denford Ngadziore moved a motion to hold mayoral elections within 24 hours to replace recalled Jacob Mafume.

“Since Mafume’s recall, there was no properly constituted full council meeting to elect the mayor. Under those circumstances, it’s the duty of the full council to do that. That’s why we have called for an urgent special council meeting. There are urgent issues that need the attention of the mayor,” he said.

The motion was seconded by Kudzai Kadzombe.

Mafume has filed a High Court application challenging his recall.

