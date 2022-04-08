ZEC Opens Up On Assisting Zanu PF Rig By-elections

By- The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has denied claims it gave ZANU PF candidates a voters’ roll with colour pictures ahead of the 26 March by-elections.

A report by the NewsDay on 6 April 2022 reported CCC Binga North legislator Prince Dubeko Sibanda as saying ZANU PF’s Victoria Falls local authority candidates in the by-elections, Musa Ncube and Kudakwashe Mavula Munsaka, were given copies of the voters roll with colour images of the voters.

However, ZEC has categorically rejected the claims, and described the allegations as “outright malicious”. ZEC said in a statement:

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) wishes to deny the allegations reported in the Newsday newspaper on the 6th of April 2022 to the effect that it issued a voters roll with colour pictures to ZANU PF candidates while denying the same to the opposition.

The allegations are outright malicious and again an attempt to distract the Commission from its constitutional mandate.

Since the ruling in the Mpezeni case wherein the High Court upheld the contention that the Commission could not be compelled to issue a voters roll with photographs to political parties or any member of the public, no voters’ roll with photographs has been issued to any stakeholder.

The Commission does not discriminate against any of its stakeholders on the issuance of voters’ rolls and challenges all to prove it otherwise.

All stakeholders are urged to verify their facts before publishing inaccurate and misleading information.

The Commission remains committed to discharging its constitutional mandate without fear or favour.

