Rusape Magistrate Convicts Chamisa Aide

Spread the love

By-Rusape magistrate, Ms Annie Ndiraya has convicted the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leaders, Nelson Chamisa’s security aide, Mhaka Chishanga.

According to the state media, Chishanga was recently convicted and fined for driving a Toyota Fortuner that was displaying a Mercedes Benz registration plate as well as a third number plate for another vehicle.

Chishanga was part of Chamisa’s crew when he visited Makoni District late last year.

He pleaded not guilty to the offenses but was fined $20 000 for forgery and $2 000 for not displaying number plates after a full trial.

He was represented by Mr Taurai Khupe of Khupe Chijara Law Chambers and was out on $25 000 bail.

Prosecutor Mr Marlon Makamba told the court that Chishanga affixed a third number plate which belongs to Bestbake Foods to his vehicle’s windscreen.

“On October 21 Chishanga was driving a Toyota Fortuner and was arrested by the police who were manning a roadblock for failing to affix a rear number plate. The motor vehicle was impounded and referred to ZRP Rusape Central Station.

“While at that station, an inspection was made on the vehicle by the police and it was observed that the third plate AEC8562 was different from the affixed front number plate ACO3818.

“Further checks were made with Central Vehicle Registry which revealed that the affixed front number plate ACO3018 belongs to a Mercedes Benz which was allocated to Mr Nelson Chamisa of Kuwadzana, Harare.

“The third number plate which was on the front windscreen belongs to Bestbake Foods of Ardburn, Harare, The accused person acted unlawfully,” said Mr Makamba.

The impounded vehicle is still being held by the police.

Manica Post

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...