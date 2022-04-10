Community Gang Up Suspected Armed Robbery Accomplice

By A Correspondent- Esibomvu villagers in uMzingwane District, Matabeleland South province have banished one of their community members after allegations that he was involved in the raiding of illegal miners by the armed robbers last month.



One of the villagers, Bhekimpilo Mhlanga confirmed the developments.

“There was a group of about five armed robbers which was going around raiding illegal miners. This trait started from December last year until last month the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) started hunting for the group,” he said.

“The group fled the borders to South Africa to sort refugees before selling out one of their colleagues who remained in Zimbabwe in the Sibomvu area. After hearing the allegations that one of the community members was involved in these raiding, the villagers then took the matters in their hands.”

Mhlanga said the villagers beat up the resident before banishing him from the village.

“The villagers had always suspected him of social ills in the community. He came from nowhere and no one in the village knew his history,” he said.

This battle had risked lives of many people in the community as people were living in terror.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson Inspector Loveness Mangena said they have not recorded any case concerning the matter.

