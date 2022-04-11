It’s Emmerson Mnangagwa who regularly sends time in China who should be bringing for the masses, pictures of working bullet trains to inspire his citizens, but since the Nov 2017 coup, for nearly 5 years, the 79y old has spent the half decade trying to change the transport system using mere ZUPCO buses, a technology the Rhodesian government had in the 1950s.
Recently Mnangagwa who destroyed the Harare Bus company and then nationalised it, moved to nationalise all private owned commuter omnibuses, in what now means all investors’ assets are now mandated to operate only under the corruption ridden government operator, ZUPCO.
Meanwhile, his opponent spent his Sunday yesterday, displaying moving pictures of the world’s fastest bullet train, and telling Zimbabweans, you can do it, we can have our own easily.