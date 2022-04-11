Musengezi Unmoved By Police “Interview”

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has summoned ZANU PF activist Sybeth Musengezi, who challenged President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s legitimacy at the High Court in 2021, for an interview.

In a letter dated 6 April 2022, one detective Mirimbo requested Msengezi to avail himself at Law and Order Harare as soon as possble. Read the letter:

Reference is made to your letter dated January 7 2021 in connection to the above subject.

We are kindly inviting you and your client Sybeth Musengezi to come to Law and Order Harare for interviews.

May you please treat this issue as a matter of urgency.

In a post on the microblogging site Twitter, Msengezi on Friday said he will cooperate with the police and hand himself in for the “interview”.

Last year Msengezi filed papers at the High Court seeking nullification of a ZANU PF central committee resolution on 19 November 2017 that confirmed Mnangagwa as the acting party president.

He also argued that Mnangagwa’s presidency is illegitimate since his elevation by the ZANU PF central committee was in violation of the party’s constitution.- NewsDay

