Olinda You Can Run But You Can’t Hide

Spread the love

By Dorothy Botha | Olinda Chapel you have blocked me from your Facebook.

I am aware of the false information you have posted. You misrepresented the Home Office by taking advantage of the COS system.

After an interview with ZimEye suddenly you have produced a sponsorship certificate; what were the 18 weeks you had mentioned earlier, all about? Has the war in Ukraine suddenly ended? It took a ZimEye interview for you to produce documents of sponsorship overnight; you used false information to obtain money. I’m still waiting for my refund and you can continue with your supporters and publishing sponsorship documents.

As is clear, and acknowledged by you, the money you received from my account was a scam. I have been waiting for your lawyers to contact me as you had stated in your email after I gave you a final warning before court action. I’m waiting for court action if I don’t receive my refund within the 14 day period from 6/04/22, I will initiate litigation.

Despite deactivating your account, ZimEye has downloaded an audio broadcast where you used an impersonator to misrepresent my niece. On that audio you told your listeners during l that you were going to refund my money and you were going to help my niece. So why is it so difficult to refund and continue helping my niece as you had promised? Was it all a show? – one of the methods commonly used by scammers.

Also I’m aware of the phone call you made to mai murora, my nieces mum who cautioned you and refused to be used by you after persuading her to come on your Facebook live and tell Zimbabweans that I’m a wicked aunt.

I have seen that you have also bullied Mai TT, even your own husband you are a fraudulent women evil to the core . You try to destroy everyone who comes into contact with you.

As I end, I am also calling on everyone you have accused over the years, seeing how you so easily pile frauds upon frauds in a single day on a small matter, surely their cases might need reviewing. Huyai huyai mundionere izvi mose, Olinda’s brother, Mai Titi, the many stranded job seekers, and Rumbi Bvunzawabaya, all of you, see all this nonsense by Olinda to me, after stealing from me, she tried to use my own family to destroy my reputation. After me, who is next now? – Dorothy Botha

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...