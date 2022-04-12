Mnangagwa, Musengezi Battle Intensifies

Tinashe Sambiri|Zanu PF man Sybeth Musengezi says he is determined to fight for democracy within the former revolutionary party.

Musengezi is challenging Zanu PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa’s questionable legitimacy.

Musengezi has been summoned by police for questioning.

“I shall cooperate with the Police and hand myself in for the (police) interview,” said Musengezi.

He added :

“Last Saturday in Harare with my lawyer Nqobani Sithole

mapping way foward on the Musengezi vs ZANU PF matter.

Mnangagwa’s henchman (Nguni) finally responded so we’re ready to submit our Heads of Arguments now. We’re going foward with the matter.”

“Either Cde Mnangagwa’s apologists are foolish or they want to embarass him. Firstly it was about my membership to ZANU PF, then some residential address jiberish and now they’re saying am out of the country after skipping the border & shud be arrested upon return Nhema dzacho,” declared Musengezi.

