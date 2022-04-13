BREAKING: UK Gospel Singer Princess Mshengu Dies

Messages of tribute are pouring out for the popular UK based gospel singer, Princess Mshengu.

The artiste passed away earlier in the week following a long illness.

The always smiling Mshengu has been described as the most lovely person in town.

Gone so soon…Princess Mshengu













Colleague, Stephen K Mpofu wrote the below concerning her:

Surely the Lord giveth and the Lord taketh. Our sister and one i regarded as a very close family member has gone to be with the Lord.

Difficult to accept but we thank God that we will cherish the best memories we had with you Princess Mshengu.

More details about burial and gathering or celebration arrangements will be announced soon.

Thank you for your contributions or donation and kind comments.

Should you want to give the family has opened a go fund me page please here are the details below so that we can support the family here at back home.

Following Buhle’s passing , as her family and friends we would like send her body to South Africa so the family can give her a dignified send off. Please find details if you are able to help towards this goal.

https://gofund.me/fcd43e9a

Thank you so much for your support.

the always smiling Princess Buhle

