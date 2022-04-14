WhatsApp Introduces New Improvements

By- WhatsApp group admins will now be able to delete messages by group members from the group.

Meta, the company behind WhatsApp made an announcement of several improvements to groups in the app. The changes, the company said “are rolling out in the coming weeks.”

Here is the list of improvements to WhatsApp:

Admin Delete – Group admins will be able to remove errant or problematic messages from everyone’s chats.

Group admins will be able to remove errant or problematic messages from everyone’s chats. File Sharing – We’re increasing file sharing to support files up to 2 gigabytes so people can easily collaborate on projects.

We’re increasing file sharing to support files up to 2 gigabytes so people can easily collaborate on projects. Larger Voice Calls – We’ll introduce one-tap voice calling for up to 32 people with all new design for those times when talking live is better than chatting.

We’ll introduce one-tap voice calling for up to 32 people with all new design for those times when talking live is better than chatting. Reactions – Emoji reactions are coming to WhatsApp so people can quickly share their opinion without flooding chats with new messages.

Meta made the WhatsApp Groups improvements announcement as part of a larger announcement of a new type of group called “Communities”.

Communities can be understood as a group of groups. Admins will be able to group, say, 24 groups together in a community and be able to send announcements messages to all those groups at once

