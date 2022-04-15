Britain, US Govt Secretly Coming To Ask Mnangagwa for Help, He Says

By Farai D Hove | The US and British governments are secretly coming to ask Emmerson Mnangagwa for assistance, the ZANU PF leader has said.

Mnangagwa was speaking at the disused Kadoma, Cam And Motor mine which he claims now provides employment for many, when he said, “there is no fault the Zimbabwean family has committed.”

He added while passing his allegation that the British and American governments are coming to him to assistance. He said:

There is no fault the Zimbabwean family has committed, so we are now working well with the @euinzim nations… the British and @USEmbZim are secretly coming to ask for help, and we say to them, you shut the door yourselves, open it on your own, says Mr @edmnangagwa pic.twitter.com/tW31egAuhR — ZimEye (@ZimEye) April 15, 2022

