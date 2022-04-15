Britain, US Govt Secretly Coming To Ask Mnangagwa for Help, He Says
By Farai D Hove | The US and British governments are secretly coming to ask Emmerson Mnangagwa for assistance, the ZANU PF leader has said.
Mnangagwa was speaking at the disused Kadoma, Cam And Motor mine which he claims now provides employment for many, when he said, “there is no fault the Zimbabwean family has committed.”
He added while passing his allegation that the British and American governments are coming to him to assistance. He said: