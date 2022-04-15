Chimanimani Horror Crash Bus Was Over-loaded- ZRP

By- The Zimbabwe Republic Police have attributed the Chimanimani bus disaster to overloading.

A bus carrying Zion Christian Church members crashed near Jopa market in Chipinge early Friday killing 32 people on the spot.

In a statement this Friday, Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi revealed that the bus had 106 passengers on board. He said:

The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 5km peg along Jopa- Skyline Rd, Chimanimani last night at around 2200 hours, where a Charles Luwanga bus which had 106 ZCC church members went out of the road and fell into a gorge.

As a result of the accident, 35 people died while 71 others were injured. The bodies of the victims were taken to Chipinge Hospital for post-mortem while the injured were referred to the same institution for treatment, with 13 being critically injured.

Acting district development coordinator for Chipinge Chamunorwa Salani told state media that the accident occurred near the boundary of Chipinge and Chimanimani districts.

Preliminary investigations indicated that overloaded the bus experienced breaks failure in the sloppy Matariana area. Said Salani:

Yes, I can confirm that a St Charles Lwanga bus which was carrying ZCC members who were going to Mbungo for the Easter pilgrimage was involved in an accident around just after 12 midnight.

… Nyaradzo Funeral Services has pledged to assist to ferry the bodies to the mortuary.

29 passengers died on the spot while 6 others died upon admission at Chipinge District Hospital.

Meanwhile, the Manicaland civil protection committee directed that the bodies of the deceased be ferried to Victoria Chitepo Hospital.

