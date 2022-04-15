Chipinge Bus Accident Deaths Rise To 32

Spread the love

By- Thirty-two (32) members of the Zion Christian Church (ZCC) died while several others were seriously injured after their bus crashed near Jopa market in Chipinge on Thursday night.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident to ZBC News.

Asst Comm Nyathi said the ZCC congregants were travelling to an Easter church gathering when the bus veered off the road and plunged into a gorge, killing 29 people on the spot.

Three of the deceased later passed away as they were being ferried to the hospital. The injured were admitted at Chipinge District Hospital.

Asst Comm Nyathi said police have established that the bus belongs to Charles Lwanga Secondary School and was overloaded.

Chimanimani East legislator, Joshua Sacco (ZANU PF), who rushed to the accident scene last night, expressed sadness over the loss of lives and urged drivers to exercise extreme caution on the road.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...