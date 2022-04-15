Cop Ex-Lover Scandal Cleared

Commissioner, Erasmus Makodza was today acquitted of charges of concealing a transaction from a principal after the court noted that he did not participate in the joint venture agreement entered between the police and his former lover, Maonei Chapfudza, to undertake farming activities at its farm in Mashonaland East province during the time he was in charge of the province.

Harare magistrate Mr Noel Mupeiwa cleared Comm Makodza after a full trial.

In his judgment, Mr Mupeiwa noted that the State failed to prove that Comm Makodza acted contrary to his duties during the time his ex-lover was allowed to undertake projects at the police farm during the time he was the police officer commanding Mashonaland East province.

The court said that the State failed to prove that Comm Makodza benefitted from the proceeds of farming activities that were being undertaken by his former lover at the police farm.

Mr Mupeiwa also said that the State failed to show how Comm Makodza influenced or pressured his juniors to award his former lover an opportunity to undertake projects at the Marondera farm. -Herald

