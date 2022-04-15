Fresh Murder Charges For Serial Murderer

Bright Zhantali (left)

By A Correspondent- Suspected serial murderer and rapist, Bright Zhantali, is now facing 23 counts of murder. He appeared before a Harare magistrate on Thursday on three fresh murder charges.

He was not asked to plead when he appeared before Harare magistrate, Yeukai Dzuda, who remanded him in custody.

Zhantali confirmed the statements he gave to the police, before the magistrate, about how he committed the three murders.

On the first count, prosecutors said on 17 July 2020, at around 7 pm, Zhantali approached the now-deceased Priscilla Chidhakwa (24) and lured her with an offer to pay US$10 for the night.

Zhintali told Chidhakwa that he wanted to go to his home in Mabvuku, but took her to Donnybrook Racecourse where he raped her and later killed her.

After killing his victim, Zhantali threw the body of the deceased into a trench.

The following day, an informant Marvelous Matondo, saw the deceased’s body and observed that she was tied on her neck and hands, with pieces of blankets. She reported the matter to the police.

On the second count, on 7 December 2021, at around 1 pm, Zhantali was approached by the now late Manyara Chisora (46) who was looking for a piece of land to rent.

The accused allegedly showed her the land.

As they went to her house to sign the lease documents, he raped her before he struck her three times, using the back of an axe, leading to her death.

Zhantali stole some groceries, a Huawei cellphone, blankets and some clothes and fled the scene.

At around 5 pm, Chisora’s 15-year-old daughter returned home and found her mother dead in her bedroom.

She told her aunt and they informed Cecilia Maphovire, who filed a police report.

On the third count, Zhantali allegedly raped Spiwe Nyamoto (50) before killing her and dumping her body in the Mabvuku Sewage ponds.

Anesu Chirenje prosecuted.-HMetro

