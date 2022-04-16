Makandiwa Salutes ED

by A Correspondent- United Families International Church (UFIC) founder and leader Emmanuel Makandiwa said he will not stop praising President Emmerson Mnangagwa for the developmental projects his government is carrying out throughout the country.

Makandiwa made the remarks during UFIC’s international Easter Conference in Chitungwiza on Saturday.

Mnangagwa, First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa and Vice President Constantino Chiwenga attended the service.

The self-styled prophet claimed that Mnangagwa’s Government has managed to do a lot in a short space of time what is supposed to be achieved in 10 years. He said, as quoted by the ZANU PF Twitter page:

What is supposed to be achieved in 10 years, the government has managed to do a lot in a short space of time.

Even if you desist from campaigning let the work speak for you. I cannot look at such good roads and keep quiet.

My heart bleeds a lot when l look at the next generation drowning every single day in this situation on social media.

No one can convince your children sir that having access to a smartphone doesn’t mean you have smart thinking.

Sometimes we say things, having access to the internet does not mean you have the wisdom. I’m encouraging you to focus and look at what has been done.

If you tell me that 20 buses were coming l would feel like jumping. When you tell me that 5 000 are available for the transportation of people, that to me is a statement l don’t see prophetically. l have an eye that sees physically.

I’m already noticing changes. There is nothing that gives me hope than being in the dark and knowing that light is on my way.

Sooner or later this country will be able to see light whether the devil likes it or not.

Your ability your Excellency to be able to concentrate on your work and allow us to bark is God-given.

Not many can do that some of us will feel like pulling back but you keep focused.

I hear social media is not recognizing noticeable development you are making but we have eyes to see.

Makandiwa pledged to give his maximum support to Mnangagwa saying he delivered the country from the yoke of slavery. Said Makandiwa:

I see hope where we are going. We are going to give you maximum support. We are your children, when you fought the liberation struggle, for that period of time we thanked God.

In our slavery, you fought and God gave you something and that is the ability to speak.

You are quiet yet you fought for us and we can speak and we can’t fight. If l see a man like you, l can salute.

