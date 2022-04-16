Mnangagwa Persuades Chamisa To Attend Uhuru Celebrations

By – Zanu PF President Emmerson Mnangagwa has formally invited

Nelson Chamisa and his Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) to attend the Independence Day celebrations.

This year’s Independence celebrations will be held in Bulawayo.

Chamisa’s CCC won 19 out of 28 contested parliamentary seats in the 26 March by-elections.

Minister of Local Government and Public Works, July Moyo, told reporters that all the political leaders in the country have been invited both for the State Reception that will take place on 17 April, at State House in Bulawayo and Independence Day celebrations to take place at Barboufields Stadium the following day. Said Moyo:

The leaders have been invited to come to the celebrations. The President’s emphasis has been that all the political leaders of this country should be invited both for the State Reception that will take place on April 17, at State House in Bulawayo and Independence Day celebrations.

Invitations have been sent to their offices and we started sending these yesterday (Thursday), we have ensured that our officials have contacted all the political leaders to tell them that their cards can either be picked up here in Bulawayo or at their offices.

The President has also invited all political leaders in this country to the VIP stands that have been prepared for these celebrations.

The leadership includes current Vice Presidents and former Vice Presidents and it also includes former deputy Prime Ministers of this country who are still alive.

We have also said former and current Ministers should be invited and we are looking at all that have served this Government in one capacity or another.

For the first time since the country’s independence from Great Britain in 1980, the main celebrations will be held outside Harare under the theme: “Zimbabwe at 42: Leaving no one behind.”

Zimbabwe’s two biggest football clubs, Highlanders FC and Dynamos FC will compete for the Independence trophy.

President Mnangagwa will present the trophy to the winners and the medals to the runners’ up.

-State media

