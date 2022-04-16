President Chamisa’s Easter Message

Spread the love

EASTER is all about Repentance,Revival and Readiness in Christ.

Easter represents the death and resurrection of Master Jesus.

We celebrate God’s provision of mercy and grace for us all.May this Easter bring you blessings, joy,revival and renewed hope! Blessed Easter to you beloved!

JESUS CHRIST IN THE CENTER…

Everything revolves around HIM!!“Where they crucified Him, and two others with Him, one on either side, and Jesus in the center.”John 19:18

Advocate Nelson Chamisa

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...