Another Horror Crash Kills Two

By- Two people have been killed and 14 others seriously injured in a Stallion Cruise bus.

The bus rammed into a haulage truck in the Masenyane area along the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls highway in early Sunda.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Officer Commanding Lupane District, Chief Inspector Laxmore Dube, said the accident occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Dube said the Stallion Cruise bus crashed into the haulage which was carrying coal.

The injured were all taken to the nearby St Luke’s Hospital in Lupane, while the bodies of the deceased were retrieved from the wreckage.

Chief Inspector Dube said police are conducting investigations to gather facts surrounding the fatal accident.

He warned motorists to avoid night driving if possible and to carry danger warning signs in the event of breakdowns.

The accident occurred just a few after days after another bus accident claimed the lives of 37 Zion Christian Church (ZCC) members in Chimanimani.

The overloaded St Charles Lwanga High School bus had 106 ZCC congregants on board from Chimanimani East’s Tilbury Estate, who were travelling to an Easter pilgrimage at Mbungo Estates shrine, Masvingo.

The accident occurred five kilometres from Jopa turn-off along the Chimanimani-Chipinge highway just after midnight on Thursday.

The bus reportedly lost brakes before it veered off the winding road near the Chimanimani-Chipinge boundary and careered into a deep ravine.

