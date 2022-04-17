Former Black Rhinos Midfielder Dies

Former Black Rhinos player Nigel Muchadeyi has died.

He was 28.

The midfielder played for Rhinos in the Premier Soccer League and when the team was in Division One in 2016.

Details surrounding Muchadeyi’s death are still sketchy at this moment but club Secretary General Colonel Edward Mutukwa confirmed the news.

“It is with deep sadness that the entire Black Rhinos FC family has received the death of Nigel ‘Majabvi’ Muchadeyi,” Mutukwa said.

“A fine footballer who played an instrumental role in making sure Black Rhinos FC was promoted from Division 1 into the Premier League in 2016. This was after our ZNA flagship team was at relegated into the Division 1 league in 2015.

“It is unfortunate that the young man passed away at critical time in his life and career. So sad indeed, MHDSREP, we say zorora murugare.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

