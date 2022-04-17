Little Known DIM Political Party Petitions ED For Dialogue

By A Correspondent- A little known Diplomatic Intelligence Movement (DIM) political party President Ashley Zhou has petitioned President Emmerson Mnangagwa for a dialogue on youth involvement in Zimbabwean politics.

He also want to discuss about British and American compensation to Zimbabwe.

He said his party was formed to push for the amendment of the constitution so as to introduce a Prime Minister’s office to be known as the Head of Government combined Operations General of the Defence , Police, Prison services and Prime Minister.

In his letter to the president Zhou said youth should understand that people died for the liberation of this country hence it is a prerogative to protect,defend the independence and territorial integrity of this country.

“Mr president ,I draw inspiration from your famous words “Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo”,in addition to that,in our meeting more ways will be discussed on how to make youth more patriotic to their country,” said Zhou.

Zhou said the 1924,1961,1965 and 1969 constitution were the most discriminatory laws by foreign countries as they used to it ill treat Zimbabwean s and Britain has the obligation to compensate Zimbabwe.

He said these laws include the Land apportioning act of 1930, the Native, Husbandry act of 1951 and the law , order (maintenance) act of 1960 were bad to the native citizens.

ED is yet to respond top his petition.

