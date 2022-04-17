ZimEye
I blame the people who were clapping hands while Makandiwa was saying what he was saying.— Eilard Kajume🇿🇼 (@eilardkajume) April 16, 2022
Makandiwa is a good preacher/motivational speaker but zvehu prophet izvo mmm i doubt, now add questionable association with dubious characters 🤔 pic.twitter.com/jqulPVZhSf
— Tabani (@tabanimcgucci) April 16, 2022
Makandiwa is just businessman whose success depends on how dumb and gullible his customers are 🤷♂️— Spiritual husband ya chloe and halle (@HavocChaos3) April 16, 2022
They say they are called by God, being called "Papa" day in & day out. Fleecing the flock of their hard earned $$ in the name of God. Then they tell the people its their fault that they are jobless and the gvt has nothing to do with it. Makandiwa will not see heaven for this! pic.twitter.com/21r8RDoOja— Hurungwefarmer (@hurungwefarmer) April 17, 2022
What people don't understand about being a fake prophet in Zimbabwe is that you need poverty and hardships to continue in order to make profit. These guys profit from giving people false hope, gospreneurship!! Makandiwa will obviously support ED in order to get more money💛💛💛💛 pic.twitter.com/Vitp8G9JnD— Muhlwa Muhlwa💛🇿🇼 (@Fewbrix) April 16, 2022
Let Mr Makandiwa continue with his charade of telling lies and riding on brainwashed followers.There is a lot of video evidence of his dishonesty.He never speaks when women are raped (2019), when citizens are killed (2018) when funds are looted or critics jailed!He is FAKE! pic.twitter.com/Cy7Fe3DWZC— Hopewell Chin’ono (@daddyhope) April 17, 2022
Prophet Makandiwa is protected by Safeguard. He doesn't even trust God. Then you have the pits to call him a True Prophet. If so, you need safeguard too pic.twitter.com/sCUXeMo9TW
— GandaRemvura (@tinashechirape) April 17, 2022
Makandiwa is a certified fool and moron. Once one supports @edmnangagwa @ZANUPF_Official they lose all their brains. I feel sorry for the gullible congregants. The children of Papa need to liberate themselves from this charlatan pic.twitter.com/DMXbZdJWrr— Citizen Dhehwa🇿🇼 (@tinomabwe) April 16, 2022
In every society, there are DOERS & there are WHINERS. DOERS understand that it’s up to them to create comfort for themselves, but WHINERS want to subcontract that responsibility to others.Important message here by Prophet Makandiwa. Listen & Learn! pic.twitter.com/kWBZ1MX0Hh— 𝑲𝒖𝒅𝒛𝒂𝒊 𝑴𝒖𝒕𝒊𝒔𝒊 (@KMutisi) April 16, 2022
What Makandiwa said is exactly the same phrase that @CyrilRamaphosa said in February- they all pretend not to know that the State plays a big role in Job creation. This is despite the fact that 70% of Zimbos who go to UK work in Gvt-created jobs at NHS & Care Homes. https://t.co/iOcPyaO0sT— Nzekete AG (@AMakuyana) April 17, 2022
Do not be deceived by such kind of people who always want to take advantage of the gullible. Makandiwa is in it for money and nothing more. That is why he left AFM to form his own church because he couldn't get what he wanted. In the last days people will become lovers of money. pic.twitter.com/UO7lpmU2ij— Leonard Koni🇿🇼 (@Leokoni) April 17, 2022
Makandiwa preached False Gospel to please the oppressor during Easter Holiday pic.twitter.com/SQjaF6YRsb— LI🅾️N (@FoxLion2028) April 17, 2022
Hanzi na Prophet Makandiwa kuita smart phone doesn’t mean you have a smart mind. This in view of Zimbos who specialize in rubbishing their country through social media. Enjoy excerpts from his speech today when President @edmnangagwa joined his congregation for Easter prayers. pic.twitter.com/Nrbf6IXTez— Dr A. Mutambudzi (@DrMutambudzi) April 16, 2022
All these fake prophets like Makandiwa u see siding with murder Mnangagwa are doing so 4 protection.Makandiwa is a looter+invaded tax&has a pending case which Mnangagwa is using as a trump card 2 coece him 2 support Zanu.
— Gonzo Muduri (@Gonzomuduri) April 17, 2022
Makandiwa says the current environment in Zim is good for us to prosper. Who has bewitched him? pic.twitter.com/GzwZDmlQm9— Nice Guy (@Serger_B) April 16, 2022
If Makandiwa is still your prophet, I have one advice for you, just visit a doctor for a mental checkup I don't think you are still fine upstairs pic.twitter.com/NTSUliuaNy— [email protected] mcsithole7 (@SitholeMake) April 17, 2022
