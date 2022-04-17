“Prophet” Rushiri Infects Young Ladies With Deadly STI

By A Correspondent

A Masvingo conman who calls himself Prophet Rushiri is being accused of raping young girls and seducing married women.

Rushiri made headlines last year after he took away someone’s wife and a Toyota Funcago. It is believed that the couple assisted Rushiri with transport and the “prophet” snatched the married woman.

There are also many people who are complaining about Rushiri’s style called nyama yese inodyiwa which means (every lady is good for sex).

Masvingo residents said they want Mr rapist Rushiri to be arrested as he is affecting young kids with a deadly STI .

“I was once a member of this conmen (Rushiri) , later on I found out he was sleeping with my under age daughter and muroora wangu, vatete nemuroora.Those days ndichiri kuita tsvakurudzo izere ndipo ndakanzwa nyaya yekuti vari kuvatazve nemuridzi wemunhu aivapa mota

I think the police must arrest him on that car issue,ikozvino vana dzava nherera Rushiri akaputsa musha nekuda kwenhomba yake yebonde” said one lady who used to be Rushiri’s follower for years.

