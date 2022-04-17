ZimEye
“It is never the responsibility of Govt to create jobs for you.The creation of an environment is their responsibility so that you & I prosper & we have that opportunity in Zimbabwe.There is something wrong with a citizen who keeps complaining & shifting blame.”- Prophet Makandiwa pic.twitter.com/Eylocqe6OK— Ministry of Information, Publicity & Broadcasting (@InfoMinZW) April 16, 2022
