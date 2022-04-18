After Seeding US$300k Bentley To Uebert Angel, Harare Businessman’s Marriage Collapses

The businessman, who claimed to have seeded a US$300 000 Bentley Continental to Prophet Uebert Angel nine years ago, is the same man today being accused of allegedly abusing his lover Monica Gadu.

The businessman Ndabazinengi and his lover, Gadu, 30 have since fell out despite siring one child together.

Gadu claims she has been a victim of abuse, allegedly inflicted by Shava, who has allegedly been threatening to withdraw all the financial support, exposing the woman and her baby to the possibility of being thrown out of the house they are renting.

Recently, Gadu posted their photographs, and that of their one-year-old baby, into the inbox of Shava’s wife, Eurita.

She said she was protesting over unpaid rentals and lack of support and described Shava as abusive.

“It is better for me to suffer with my child than to continue living in silence while being physically and emotionally abused by Shava,” said Monica.

“I have approached the police several times about being assaulted, but the cases die because of threats that I would lose financial support.

“Ndofa nekurohwa nekuda mari here yandinopihwa nemuseredzero asi ini ndakabereka mwana naye?

“I have some photographs of my buttocks and face bruised and he warns me about taking the matter to law enforcement agencies, or anyone in authority, and threatens to kill me.

“For how long will I live and die silently for the sake of money and a marriage which he does not want to introduce to his legal wife?

“It is true that I posted some photographs and messages between me and him to his wife Eurita for her to understand my plight.”

She has since lodged another police report against Shava under RRB 5011895 at Rhodesville Police Station over the threats she received after H-Metro published their story last week.

“Shava sent threatening messages following the publication of his story and I decided to lodge a police report fearing for my life,” said Monica.

“He threatened to come and deal with me and return to South Africa where he would reside forever.“It is better for me to have peace of mind than to be emotionally and physically abused for the sake of being supported financially,” she said.

Shava denied harassing Gadu but conceded there were some challenges in their relationship.

“Ndewangu mukadzi wemusikanzwa uyo asi zvaarikutaura ndezvekunyepa nekuti ndakatobhadhara mari yerent ye mwedzi miviri,” said Shava.

“There are some issues behind her claim of lack of support which she does not want to tell.

“She has not been faithful and I never assaulted her as alleged, but she is hiding the real issues.

“I do not have one house in Harare, for her to struggle for accommodation, even her Greendale rented house is paid up.

“She is after fighting me because she sent some photographs of me with her and the child to my wife’s Facebook account, exposing me, and I do not know why she is doing this.”

However, it has since emerged that Shava is the same businessman who dragged Prophet Angel to court over a US$300 000 Bentley Continental he claimed to have seeded to the Spirit Embassy leader.

In June 2015, the case collapsed after High Court judge, Justice November Mtshiya, confirmed Prophet Angel’s sale of the vehicle to another local businessman, after dismissing Shava’s application, to repossess the vehicle, with costs.

Shava did not appear in court for the judgment.

He had claimed he donated the car to Angel after being promised his blessings with increase three-fold.

However, this did not happen, as promised.

“Whereupon, after reading documents filed of record and hearing counsel (Angel’s lawyer, Advocate Webster Chinamora), it is ordered that plaintiff (Shava) being in default, claim is dismissed with costs,” read the judge’s order.

In the court papers, Prophet Angel disputed that Shava was the owner of the vehicle, as he claimed.

“The Respondent (Shava) was never the owner of the motor vehicle. The motor vehicle was owned by one Anderson Tagara whose name appears on the registration book,” said Prophet Angel.

“Further, the motor vehicle was purchased from Anderson Tagara by Benjamin Mudzanire — the Applicant’s (Prophet Angel) brother and there is an agreement of sale to that effect.”

