Chamisa To Send Representatives To Uhuru Celebrations

By A Correspondent| Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) will today send representatives to attend the 42nd Independence day celebrations being held in the second largest city of Bulawayo.

In a statement, CCC said independence day belongs to everyone while urging citizens to participate.

“Whereas there are political differences, there is no debate about our honor, respect and acknowledgement of all national institutions, organs, events and programs,” said CCC.

“Accordingly, we assert that we are going to be represented at all key national events. National events and state institutions are far greater than any political party or sectarian interests,” the party said.

