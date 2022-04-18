Don’t Expect Government To Create Jobs For You- Makandiwa

United Family International Church (UFIC) founder and leader Emmanuel Makandiwa said that Zimbabweans should not expect President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government to create jobs for them.

Addressing a church service in Chitungwiza on Saturday which was also attended by Mnangagwa, first lady Auxillia Mnangagwa, and Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, Makandiwa said the Government’s role is to create an environment for individuals to prosper. He said:

It is never the responsibility of the Government to create jobs for you. The creation of an environment is their responsibility so that you and I prosper and we have that opportunity in Zimbabwe.

There is something wrong with a citizen who keeps complaining and shifting blame.”- Pindula News

