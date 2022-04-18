FACT CHECK: No Woman Was Arrested In South Africa For Not Sending Nudes To Boyfriend

Social media was awash with a report that a South African woman named Cynthia Majola aged 22 was arrested for not sending nudes to her boyfriend as well as failing to visit him despite being given money for transport, data and airtime.

The story is fake as no credible news platform has carried it. A simple Google check of Cynthia Majola did not reveal anything credible with a news site from Malawi carrying the story.

VERDICT- The story is fake.

Below is the circulating fake news story;

SOUTH AFRICA – Police arrested a 22 year old woman, Cynthia Majola for not sending nudes to her boyfriend and failing to visit him after he gave her money for transport, data and airtime.

Patrick Chauke, a 64 year old ANC Ward Councillor met Cynthia Majola on Facebook. She promised to visit him if he give her money for transport.

She also promised to send him nudes if he give her money for airtime/ data. Patrick deposited R3 500 for her transport from Cape Town to Giyani. After that she blocked him.

Patrick’s sister managed to track her down and discovered that she is from Soshanguve. Police were alerted and an arrest was made.

