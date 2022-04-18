Police Pounce On Chamisa Mutare Aides

By- Police in Mutare have arrested 14 CCC activists on Saturday and charged them with public nuisance.

The CCC members were arrested after conducting rallies to garner support for the party’s candidates contesting for two wards ahead of by-elections set for 7 May.

The CCC candidates, Sekai Mukodza (Ward 16) of Dangamvura-Chikanga constituency and former Mayor, Blessing Tandi (Ward 14) of Mutasa south constituency were recalled by MDC-T.

Those arrested are Chipo Chabvaneyi, Memory Kujeke, Jestina Changorora, Dadirai Wachi, Lina Makore, Gladys Chando, Conilia Mandiringa, Tsamwai Bonyongwe, Natalie Tsaukai, Melania Mpoga, Rosemary Muradzikwa, Elizabeth Sithole, Jeffery Nyamana and Zanele Sibanda.

However, Zimbabwe Republic Police spokesperson in Manicaland Province, Inspector Nobert Muzondo, told NewZimbabwe.com that he was not aware of the arrests. He said:

I have not been informed about such arrests. Where did you get such information? I am yet to find out if it’s true.

It might be an incident whereby some people are arrested, and it is then politicised, but I am not yet appraised at the moment, and I do not have facts.

Meanwhile, CCC Manicaland spokesperson David Panganayi confirmed the arrests to NewZimbabwe.com on Sunday.

Panganayi said the 14 were detained by police on 16 March before lawyers secured their release on Sunday, around midday.

He said they were made to pay fines pegged at ZW$2 000 each for violating the Criminal Law Codification Act. Said Panganayi:

All of our 14 members who were arrested in Chikanga phase two, have been released today (Sunday) at 12 am after paying fines.

They were eventually charged with public nuisance as promulgated in section 46 as read with subsection (v) of the criminal codification act. As we speak fines have already been paid.

Initially, the police wanted to charge them for contravening some sections of MOPA which govern restrictions on gatherings.

They later on decided to charge them for engaging in a procession without police clearance since the former charge was strong enough to go through the courts.

Public nuisance as a charge is still not good enough because they must demonstrate what sort of nuisance they are referring to.

They just want to derail our campaign ahead of by-elections because the door to door campaigns do not disturb residents’ business.

The playing field continues to be uneven and the cry for reforms can’t be much louder now.

