School Children Perish In ZCC Chipinge Bus Disaster

By-Tilbury Primary School in Chimanimani lost four of its pupils in the St Charles Lwanga High School bus accident that occurred along the Jopa-Skyline Road last week.

38 people died when the driver of a bus carrying 105 members of the Zion Christian Church (ZCC) on their annual Easter pilgrimage in Bikita lost control of the vehicle before it careered into a deep ravine.

Three Tilbury Primary School pupils from the same class died in the accident, which also claimed another pupil from a different class.

The deceased pupils’ teacher, Hardwork Makamanzi, told NewZimbabwe.comthat the tragedy has psychologically and mentally affected the other children in the class. He said:

I lost three of my students, two girls and one boy, in the Chipinge accident. I am so hurt and devastated by the incident. It is not easy to lose your loved students in such a gruesome manner.

It will take a long time for the remaining students to come to terms with what happened to their classmates.

It will be very hard for the students to accept that someone who used to sit close to him or her is no more.

Surely, it will not be easy for me and the students when schools open for the second term.

As the death toll continues to rise, there are chances that more students from other surrounding schools in the area might also have been victims of the accident

-NewZimbabwe

